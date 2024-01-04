The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-12) will attempt to halt an eight-game road losing streak at the Little Rock Trojans (2-11) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score an average of 72.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 67.5 the Trojans give up.

SIU-Edwardsville is 3-7 when it scores more than 67.5 points.

Little Rock has a 2-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.9 points.

The Trojans score 54.2 points per game, 24.1 fewer points than the 78.3 the Cougars give up.

This year the Trojans are shooting 39.4% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Cougars concede.

The Cougars shoot 40.7% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Trojans allow.

Little Rock Leaders

Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 7.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 35.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)

7.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 35.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25) Jayla Brooks: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Faith Lee: 13.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%

13.5 PTS, 42.1 FG% Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Lamariyee Williams: 3.2 PTS, 43.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Little Rock Schedule