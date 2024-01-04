The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-12) will attempt to halt an eight-game road losing streak at the Little Rock Trojans (2-11) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars score an average of 72.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 67.5 the Trojans give up.
  • SIU-Edwardsville is 3-7 when it scores more than 67.5 points.
  • Little Rock has a 2-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.9 points.
  • The Trojans score 54.2 points per game, 24.1 fewer points than the 78.3 the Cougars give up.
  • This year the Trojans are shooting 39.4% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Cougars concede.
  • The Cougars shoot 40.7% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Trojans allow.

Little Rock Leaders

  • Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 7.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 35.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)
  • Jayla Brooks: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)
  • Faith Lee: 13.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%
  • Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)
  • Lamariyee Williams: 3.2 PTS, 43.3 FG%

Little Rock Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Duquesne W 63-52 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee Tech W 59-57 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/30/2023 @ Tennessee State L 83-78 Gentry Complex
1/4/2024 SIU-Edwardsville - Jack Stephens Center
1/6/2024 Eastern Illinois - Jack Stephens Center
1/13/2024 @ UT Martin - Skyhawk Arena

