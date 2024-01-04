How to Watch the Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-12) will attempt to halt an eight-game road losing streak at the Little Rock Trojans (2-11) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars score an average of 72.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 67.5 the Trojans give up.
- SIU-Edwardsville is 3-7 when it scores more than 67.5 points.
- Little Rock has a 2-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.9 points.
- The Trojans score 54.2 points per game, 24.1 fewer points than the 78.3 the Cougars give up.
- This year the Trojans are shooting 39.4% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Cougars concede.
- The Cougars shoot 40.7% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Trojans allow.
Little Rock Leaders
- Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 7.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 35.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)
- Jayla Brooks: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)
- Faith Lee: 13.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%
- Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)
- Lamariyee Williams: 3.2 PTS, 43.3 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Little Rock Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Duquesne
|W 63-52
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|W 59-57
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|L 83-78
|Gentry Complex
|1/4/2024
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|1/6/2024
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|1/13/2024
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.