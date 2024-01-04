Will Nathan Walker Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 4?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nathan Walker find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Nathan Walker score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Walker 2022-23 stats and insights
- In two of 56 games last season, Walker scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.
- He took two shots in three games versus the Canucks last season, and scored one goal.
- Walker produced no points on the power play last season.
- Walker averaged 0.5 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 4.7%.
Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Canucks ranked 25th in goals against, giving up 296 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.
- The Canucks shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
