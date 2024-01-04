A pair of hot squads meet when the NC State Wolfpack (13-0) host the Florida State Seminoles (11-3) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Wolfpack are putting their 13-game winning streak on the line versus the Seminoles, victors in four in a row.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

NC State vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles score an average of 85.2 points per game, 28.9 more points than the 56.3 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.3 points, Florida State is 11-3.

NC State is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 85.2 points.

The Wolfpack score 79.1 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 68.3 the Seminoles allow.

NC State is 11-0 when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Florida State is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.

The Wolfpack shoot 45.4% from the field, 9% higher than the Seminoles concede defensively.

The Seminoles' 43.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 11.6 higher than the Wolfpack have given up.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71) River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%

10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG% Zoe Brooks: 10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

Florida State Leaders

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ South Florida W 66-54 Yuengling Center 12/20/2023 @ Old Dominion W 87-50 Chartway Arena 12/31/2023 @ Virginia W 72-61 John Paul Jones Arena 1/4/2024 Florida State - Reynolds Coliseum 1/7/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum 1/11/2024 Virginia - Reynolds Coliseum

