The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nick Leddy score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Leddy stats and insights
- Leddy has scored in two of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Leddy has no points on the power play.
- Leddy's shooting percentage is 5.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 95 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Leddy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:36
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:24
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:32
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|26:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|26:20
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:32
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|21:31
|Away
|L 3-1
Blues vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
