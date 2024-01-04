On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Pavel Buchnevich going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Buchnevich stats and insights

In nine of 34 games this season, Buchnevich has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

He has scored four goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 12.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 95 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Buchnevich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:52 Away L 4-2 12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:23 Home L 2-1 12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:42 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 21:39 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 3 2 1 17:28 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:18 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 2 1 1 21:49 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:58 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:40 Away L 3-1

Blues vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.