Pavel Buchnevich will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks play at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Prop bets for Buchnevich in that upcoming Blues-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

Buchnevich has averaged 18:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Buchnevich has scored a goal in a game nine times this year over 34 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Buchnevich has a point in 16 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Buchnevich has an assist in 12 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Buchnevich goes over his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Buchnevich has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 95 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+47) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 34 Games 4 28 Points 3 12 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

