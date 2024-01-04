Poinsett County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Poinsett County, Arkansas today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Poinsett County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Concord High School at Marked Tree High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Marked Tree, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
