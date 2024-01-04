Robert Thomas and the St. Louis Blues will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Fancy a bet on Thomas? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Robert Thomas vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas' plus-minus this season, in 20:47 per game on the ice, is +12.

In 13 of 36 games this season Thomas has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Thomas has a point in 25 of 36 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.

In 16 of 36 games this year, Thomas has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Thomas hits the over on his points over/under is 66.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Thomas has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Thomas Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 95 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +47 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 36 Games 4 39 Points 3 15 Goals 2 24 Assists 1

