Torey Krug will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks play on Thursday at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Krug interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Torey Krug vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Krug Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Krug has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 21:42 on the ice per game.

In one of 36 games this year, Krug has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Krug has a point in 13 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points four times.

In 13 of 36 games this season, Krug has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Krug's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

Krug has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Krug Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 95 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +47 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 36 Games 4 17 Points 1 1 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.