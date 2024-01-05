Wells Fargo Center is where the Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) and New York Knicks (19-15) will square off on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Joel Embiid and Julius Randle are players to watch for the 76ers and Knicks, respectively.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG

76ers' Last Game

The 76ers were victorious in their most recent game versus the Bulls, 110-97, on Tuesday. Embiid starred with 31 points, and also had 15 boards and 10 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joel Embiid 31 15 10 1 2 2 Tyrese Maxey 21 1 5 0 0 4 Tobias Harris 20 8 2 0 2 1

Knicks' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Knicks defeated the Bulls 116-100. With 35 points, Randle was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 35 6 4 2 1 3 Jalen Brunson 31 3 13 0 0 4 OG Anunoby 11 8 2 2 0 1

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid is putting up 34.8 points, 6.2 assists and 11.8 boards per contest.

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 3.7 boards and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in league).

Tobias Harris is posting 17.3 points, 3.0 assists and 6.2 boards per contest.

De'Anthony Melton averages 12.1 points, 4.0 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (third in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. puts up 13.2 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.9% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle gets the Knicks 24.4 points, 9.5 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jalen Brunson adds 25.7 points per game, plus 3.9 boards and 6.4 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein gives the Knicks 6.3 points, 7.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks.

The Knicks get 15.1 points per game from OG Anunoby, plus 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists.

The Knicks get 7.4 points per game from Josh Hart, plus 6.1 boards and 2.8 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson NY 26.0 4.4 7.8 0.6 0.5 2.0 Joel Embiid PHI 23.0 7.9 3.3 0.8 1.5 0.8 Julius Randle NY 29.0 9.0 2.9 0.4 0.2 1.0 Tyrese Maxey PHI 25.5 2.7 5.7 0.7 0.4 3.2 Isaiah Hartenstein NY 7.6 10.8 2.7 1.3 1.7 0.0 Tobias Harris PHI 17.9 6.3 3.9 1.1 1.1 1.6

