The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) travel to face the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Boise State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Broncos have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.
  • In games Boise State shoots better than 43.6% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
  • The Spartans are the 297th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Broncos sit at 153rd.
  • The Broncos record 75.8 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 71.4 the Spartans give up.
  • When Boise State scores more than 71.4 points, it is 5-1.

San Jose State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (42.9%).
  • San Jose State is 7-6 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 297th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 162nd.
  • The Spartans average 9.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Broncos allow (65.6).
  • When San Jose State gives up fewer than 75.8 points, it is 5-3.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Boise State averaged 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than it did when playing on the road (69.7).
  • The Broncos gave up 60.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.5).
  • Boise State drained 8.3 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 34% three-point percentage).

San Jose State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, San Jose State scores 85 points per game. On the road, it averages 65.6.
  • At home, the Spartans concede 74.5 points per game. On the road, they concede 74.
  • At home, San Jose State drains 9.7 treys per game, 2.7 more than it averages away (7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.9%) than away (28.9%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 CSU Fullerton W 88-65 ExtraMile Arena
12/21/2023 Washington State L 66-61 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
12/29/2023 Utah Valley W 85-63 ExtraMile Arena
1/5/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/9/2024 Colorado State - ExtraMile Arena
1/12/2024 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

San Jose State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Montana L 86-75 Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/20/2023 Santa Clara W 81-78 Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/2/2024 @ Wyoming L 75-73 Arena-Auditorium
1/5/2024 Boise State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/9/2024 San Diego State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/13/2024 @ Air Force - Clune Arena

