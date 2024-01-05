Craighead County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Craighead County, Arkansas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Craighead County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Batesville High School at Valley View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Jonesboro, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
