If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Garland County, Arkansas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Garland County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dierks High School at Cutter Morning Star School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Hot Springs, AR

Hot Springs, AR Conference: 2A - Region 7

2A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeside High School at Lake Hamilton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Pearcy, AR

Pearcy, AR How to Stream: Watch Here

Centerpoint High School at Jessieville High School