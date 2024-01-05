Garland County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Garland County, Arkansas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garland County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dierks High School at Cutter Morning Star School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hot Springs, AR
- Conference: 2A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeside High School at Lake Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Pearcy, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centerpoint High School at Jessieville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Jessieville, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.