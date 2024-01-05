Grizzlies vs. Lakers January 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (8-19), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena, take on the Los Angeles Lakers (15-14). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSE
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane is averaging 24.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's also draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per contest (sixth in league).
- Jaren Jackson Jr. is putting up 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's sinking 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.
- Santi Aldama gets the Grizzlies 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- David Roddy is putting up 8.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.
- Bismack Biyombo is putting up 6.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is making 57.1% of his shots from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis puts up 24.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 54.8% from the floor.
- LeBron James averages 25 points, 7.2 assists and 7.8 boards per contest.
- D'Angelo Russell averages 15.4 points, 3.1 boards and 6.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Austin Reaves posts 15.3 points, 4.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Taurean Prince averages 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.8% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Grizzlies
|113.5
|Points Avg.
|106.4
|114
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.1
|48.5%
|Field Goal %
|43.7%
|34.9%
|Three Point %
|33.7%
