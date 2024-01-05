Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-4.5
|228.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 228.5 points in nine of 34 games this season.
- Memphis' games this season have had an average of 220.3 points, 8.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Memphis is 13-21-0 against the spread this season.
- The Grizzlies have been victorious in five, or 23.8%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Memphis has a record of 3-10, a 23.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Memphis has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Grizzlies vs Lakers Additional Info
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Prediction
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|19
|54.3%
|113.7
|220.6
|114.6
|228
|229.4
|Grizzlies
|9
|26.5%
|106.9
|220.6
|113.4
|228
|224.6
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have gone over the total three times.
- Against the spread, Memphis has had better results on the road (9-9-0) than at home (4-12-0).
- The Grizzlies put up 7.7 fewer points per game (106.9) than the Lakers give up (114.6).
- Memphis is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 114.6 points.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|13-21
|7-8
|13-21
|Lakers
|15-20
|6-5
|18-17
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Lakers
|106.9
|113.7
|30
|19
|6-1
|9-6
|6-1
|11-4
|113.4
|114.6
|13
|16
|10-7
|5-4
|9-8
|8-1
