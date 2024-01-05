The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Grizzlies vs Lakers Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 46.5% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Memphis has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.5% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 106.9 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.

Memphis is 6-1 when it scores more than 114.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies are not as good offensively, putting up 104.3 points per game, compared to 109.1 away. But they are better defensively, allowing 111.9 points per game at home, compared to 114.8 away.

Memphis is allowing fewer points at home (111.9 per game) than on the road (114.8).

The Grizzlies collect 1.2 fewer assists per game at home (23.4) than away (24.6).

Grizzlies Injuries