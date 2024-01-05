You can wager on player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Desmond Bane and other players on the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies heading into their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -161) 3.5 (Over: +132)

Friday's prop bet for Bane is 22.5 points, 2.0 fewer than his season average.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

Bane's assist average -- 5.2 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Bane, at 3.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

Get Bane gear at Fanatics!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -108)

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 20.8 points per game average is 2.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Jackson's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -114) 13.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Davis has put up 25.4 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.1 points fewer than Friday's points prop total.

He has pulled down 12.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 3.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

LeBron James Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -108)

LeBron James' 24.8-point scoring average is 1.7 less than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 7.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (7.5).

James has picked up 7.4 assists per game, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (8.5).

He has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.