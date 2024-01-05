Independence County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Independence County, Arkansas, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Independence County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Norfork High School at Midland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Pleasant Plains, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at Cedar Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Newark, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batesville High School at Valley View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Jonesboro, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
