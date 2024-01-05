Lonoke County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Lonoke County, Arkansas is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Lonoke County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lonoke High School at Little Rock Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
