Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Miller County, Arkansas today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Miller County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Glen Rose High School at Fouke High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Fouke, AR

Fouke, AR Conference: 3A - Region 7

3A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Genoa Central High School at Prescott High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Prescott, AR

Prescott, AR Conference: 3A - Region 7

3A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Arkansas High School at Fordyce High School