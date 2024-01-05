Miller County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Miller County, Arkansas today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Miller County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glen Rose High School at Fouke High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Fouke, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genoa Central High School at Prescott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Prescott, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arkansas High School at Fordyce High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Fordyce, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
