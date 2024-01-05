Nevada County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Nevada County, Arkansas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nevada County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Genoa Central High School at Prescott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Prescott, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
