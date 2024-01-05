Pulaski County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Pulaski County, Arkansas today? We've got what you need.
Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Baptist College at North Little Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: North Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lonoke High School at Little Rock Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
