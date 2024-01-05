In the only matchup on the Serie A slate today, Genoa CFC and Bologna take the pitch at Renato Dall'Ara.

How to watch all the action in the Serie A today is available here.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Bologna vs Genoa CFC

Genoa CFC makes the trip to match up with Bologna at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bologna (+105)

Bologna (+105) Underdog: Genoa CFC (+300)

Genoa CFC (+300) Draw: (+200)

(+200) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.