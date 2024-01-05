If you live in White County, Arkansas and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

White County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sloan-Hendrix High School at White County Central School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Judsonia, AR

Judsonia, AR Conference: 2A - Region 2

2A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverview High School at Rose Bud High School