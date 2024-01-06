Saturday's contest features the No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) matching up at Bud Walton Arena (on January 6) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-75 win for Auburn, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Arkansas vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 80, Arkansas 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-4.7)

Auburn (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 155.1

Arkansas' record against the spread so far this season is 4-8-0, and Auburn's is 5-6-0. The Razorbacks have gone over the point total in 10 games, while Tigers games have gone over five times. In the past 10 contests, Arkansas is 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Auburn has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Other SEC Predictions

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks average 82.3 points per game (45th in college basketball) while giving up 76.4 per outing (299th in college basketball). They have a +77 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Arkansas comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It is pulling down 37.7 rebounds per game (132nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.6 per contest.

Arkansas makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 34.8% from deep while its opponents hit 33.3% from long range.

The Razorbacks' 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 67th in college basketball, and the 93.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 262nd in college basketball.

Arkansas forces 11.1 turnovers per game (259th in college basketball) while committing 11.5 (156th in college basketball play).

