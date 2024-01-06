How to Watch Arkansas vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Razorbacks, winners of three in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arkansas vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Mississippi State vs South Carolina (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Kentucky vs Florida (12:30 PM ET | January 6)
- Georgia vs Missouri (1:00 PM ET | January 6)
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks are shooting 48% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 38.8% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
- Arkansas is 8-4 when it shoots higher than 38.8% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 255th.
- The Razorbacks' 82.3 points per game are 15.6 more points than the 66.7 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.7 points, Arkansas is 9-4.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arkansas scored more points at home (76.3 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.
- At home, the Razorbacks conceded 62.3 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.4).
- At home, Arkansas made 5.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (5). Arkansas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 69-66
|Simmons Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 83-73
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/30/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|W 106-90
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/6/2024
|Auburn
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.