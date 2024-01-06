A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Razorbacks, winners of three in a row.

Arkansas vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN
Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks are shooting 48% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 38.8% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Arkansas is 8-4 when it shoots higher than 38.8% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 255th.
  • The Razorbacks' 82.3 points per game are 15.6 more points than the 66.7 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.7 points, Arkansas is 9-4.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arkansas scored more points at home (76.3 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.
  • At home, the Razorbacks conceded 62.3 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.4).
  • At home, Arkansas made 5.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (5). Arkansas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Lipscomb W 69-66 Simmons Bank Arena
12/21/2023 Abilene Christian W 83-73 Bud Walton Arena
12/30/2023 UNC Wilmington W 106-90 Bud Walton Arena
1/6/2024 Auburn - Bud Walton Arena
1/10/2024 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

