A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Razorbacks, winners of three in a row.

Arkansas vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks are shooting 48% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 38.8% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Arkansas is 8-4 when it shoots higher than 38.8% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 255th.

The Razorbacks' 82.3 points per game are 15.6 more points than the 66.7 the Tigers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.7 points, Arkansas is 9-4.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas scored more points at home (76.3 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.

At home, the Razorbacks conceded 62.3 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.4).

At home, Arkansas made 5.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (5). Arkansas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule