The Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will look to continue a six-game win run when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Razorbacks have won three games in a row.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Arkansas vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline FanDuel Auburn (-3.5) 158.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arkansas vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Arkansas has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

The Razorbacks have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Auburn is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

Tigers games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 Oddsmakers have moved the Razorbacks' national championship odds down from +1800 at the beginning of the season to +4500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 28th-biggest change.

Arkansas has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

