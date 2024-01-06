Saturday's game between the Marshall Thundering Herd (8-5) and Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-5) going head to head at Cam Henderson Center has a projected final score of 76-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Marshall, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Red Wolves' last contest on Thursday ended in a 64-57 loss to JMU.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arkansas State vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas State vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 76, Arkansas State 69

Arkansas State Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Red Wolves beat the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at home on December 9 by a score of 69-58.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Arkansas State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

The Thundering Herd have tied for the 51st-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arkansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

69-58 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 143) on December 9

85-65 at home over UAPB (No. 168) on November 28

81-73 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 197) on December 30

74-59 at home over Little Rock (No. 228) on December 17

82-78 at home over North Alabama (No. 288) on December 14

Arkansas State Leaders

Izzy Higginbottom: 22.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (22-for-46)

22.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (22-for-46) Lauryn Pendleton: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

12.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Anna: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (22-for-55)

9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (22-for-55) Wynter Rogers: 4.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

4.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Mailyn Wilkerson: 6.3 PTS, 23.2 FG%, 21.0 3PT% (17-for-81)

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves have a +106 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 70.5 points per game, 114th in college basketball, and are giving up 61.7 per outing to rank 127th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.