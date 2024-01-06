Saturday's game features the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) matching up at First National Bank Arena (on January 6) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-73 win for Arkansas State.

The game has no set line.

Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: First National Bank Arena

Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 80, Old Dominion 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas State (-6.3)

Arkansas State (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

Arkansas State is 9-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Old Dominion's 3-9-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Red Wolves are 5-8-0 and the Monarchs are 7-5-0. Arkansas State is 8-2 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games, while Old Dominion has gone 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves have been outscored by 1.3 points per game (scoring 77.9 points per game to rank 110th in college basketball while giving up 79.2 per outing to rank 339th in college basketball) and have a -19 scoring differential overall.

Arkansas State records 38.4 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball) while conceding 37.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Arkansas State knocks down 9.9 three-pointers per game (18th in college basketball), 4.6 more than its opponents (5.3). It is shooting 34.4% from deep (144th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.2%.

The Red Wolves rank 182nd in college basketball by averaging 95.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 314th in college basketball, allowing 96.7 points per 100 possessions.

Arkansas State has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (241st in college basketball action), 2.6 more than the 9.8 it forces on average (337th in college basketball).

