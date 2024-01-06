How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) will aim to end a six-game road losing streak when taking on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at First National Bank Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arkansas State Stats Insights
- This season, the Red Wolves have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Monarchs' opponents have made.
- Arkansas State has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Red Wolves are the 104th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Monarchs sit at 265th.
- The 77.9 points per game the Red Wolves record are only 0.9 more points than the Monarchs allow (77).
- Arkansas State is 3-1 when scoring more than 77 points.
Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Arkansas State is putting up 17.9 more points per game (91.8) than it is on the road (73.9).
- In 2023-24, the Red Wolves are surrendering 78 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 83.5.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Arkansas State has fared better at home this year, making 15.3 three-pointers per game with a 44.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage away from home.
Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 74-70
|Curb Event Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Georgia State
|L 91-90
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/4/2024
|Georgia Southern
|W 109-83
|First National Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Old Dominion
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|1/11/2024
|Texas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|1/13/2024
|Louisiana
|-
|First National Bank Arena
