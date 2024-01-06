The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) will aim to end a six-game road losing streak when taking on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at First National Bank Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arkansas State Stats Insights

This season, the Red Wolves have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Monarchs' opponents have made.

Arkansas State has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Red Wolves are the 104th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Monarchs sit at 265th.

The 77.9 points per game the Red Wolves record are only 0.9 more points than the Monarchs allow (77).

Arkansas State is 3-1 when scoring more than 77 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Arkansas State is putting up 17.9 more points per game (91.8) than it is on the road (73.9).

In 2023-24, the Red Wolves are surrendering 78 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 83.5.

When it comes to three-pointers, Arkansas State has fared better at home this year, making 15.3 three-pointers per game with a 44.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule