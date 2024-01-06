The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at First National Bank Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas State Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas State (-9.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas State (-9.5) 151.5 -450 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

Arkansas State is 8-5-1 ATS this season.

Red Wolves games have gone over the point total five out of 14 times this season.

Old Dominion has covered three times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Monarchs' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

