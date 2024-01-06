Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at First National Bank Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion matchup.
Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas State (-9.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Arkansas State (-9.5)
|151.5
|-450
|+330
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends
- Arkansas State is 8-5-1 ATS this season.
- Red Wolves games have gone over the point total five out of 14 times this season.
- Old Dominion has covered three times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.
- In the Monarchs' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.