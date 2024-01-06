The Marshall Thundering Herd (8-5) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-5) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Cam Henderson Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Arkansas State vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison

The Red Wolves score an average of 70.5 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 72.7 the Thundering Herd give up.

Arkansas State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 72.7 points.

Marshall's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.

The Thundering Herd record 85.6 points per game, 23.9 more points than the 61.7 the Red Wolves allow.

Marshall is 8-4 when scoring more than 61.7 points.

Arkansas State is 7-5 when allowing fewer than 85.6 points.

This year the Thundering Herd are shooting 42.1% from the field, 2.3% higher than the Red Wolves concede.

The Red Wolves' 40.3 shooting percentage is 5.0 lower than the Thundering Herd have given up.

Arkansas State Leaders

Izzy Higginbottom: 22.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (22-for-46)

22.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (22-for-46) Lauryn Pendleton: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

12.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Anna: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (22-for-55)

9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (22-for-55) Wynter Rogers: 4.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

4.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Mailyn Wilkerson: 6.3 PTS, 23.2 FG%, 21.0 3PT% (17-for-81)

