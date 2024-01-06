How to Watch the Arkansas State vs. Marshall Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (8-5) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-5) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Cam Henderson Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arkansas State vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison
- The Red Wolves score an average of 70.5 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 72.7 the Thundering Herd give up.
- Arkansas State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 72.7 points.
- Marshall's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Thundering Herd record 85.6 points per game, 23.9 more points than the 61.7 the Red Wolves allow.
- Marshall is 8-4 when scoring more than 61.7 points.
- Arkansas State is 7-5 when allowing fewer than 85.6 points.
- This year the Thundering Herd are shooting 42.1% from the field, 2.3% higher than the Red Wolves concede.
- The Red Wolves' 40.3 shooting percentage is 5.0 lower than the Thundering Herd have given up.
Arkansas State Leaders
- Izzy Higginbottom: 22.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (22-for-46)
- Lauryn Pendleton: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)
- Anna: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (22-for-55)
- Wynter Rogers: 4.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Mailyn Wilkerson: 6.3 PTS, 23.2 FG%, 21.0 3PT% (17-for-81)
Arkansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|UT Martin
|L 67-62
|First National Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 81-73
|First National Bank Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ JMU
|L 64-57
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/11/2024
|Texas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|1/13/2024
|Louisiana
|-
|First National Bank Arena
