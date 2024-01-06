The Marshall Thundering Herd (8-5) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-5) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Cam Henderson Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
Arkansas State vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Wolves score an average of 70.5 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 72.7 the Thundering Herd give up.
  • Arkansas State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 72.7 points.
  • Marshall's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The Thundering Herd record 85.6 points per game, 23.9 more points than the 61.7 the Red Wolves allow.
  • Marshall is 8-4 when scoring more than 61.7 points.
  • Arkansas State is 7-5 when allowing fewer than 85.6 points.
  • This year the Thundering Herd are shooting 42.1% from the field, 2.3% higher than the Red Wolves concede.
  • The Red Wolves' 40.3 shooting percentage is 5.0 lower than the Thundering Herd have given up.

Arkansas State Leaders

  • Izzy Higginbottom: 22.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (22-for-46)
  • Lauryn Pendleton: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)
  • Anna: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (22-for-55)
  • Wynter Rogers: 4.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Mailyn Wilkerson: 6.3 PTS, 23.2 FG%, 21.0 3PT% (17-for-81)

Arkansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 UT Martin L 67-62 First National Bank Arena
12/30/2023 Coastal Carolina W 81-73 First National Bank Arena
1/4/2024 @ JMU L 64-57 Atlantic Union Bank Center
1/6/2024 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center
1/11/2024 Texas State - First National Bank Arena
1/13/2024 Louisiana - First National Bank Arena

