Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) versus the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt), at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Arkansas State Players to Watch
- Dyondre Dominguez: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Freddy Hicks: 11.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taryn Todd: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Izaiyah Nelson: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Derrian Ford: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- Vasean Allette: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chaunce Jenkins: 15.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tyrone Williams: 12.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- R.J. Blakney: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bryce Baker: 5.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion Stat Comparison
|Arkansas State Rank
|Arkansas State AVG
|Old Dominion AVG
|Old Dominion Rank
|200th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|71.8
|254th
|322nd
|77.9
|Points Allowed
|76.7
|306th
|89th
|38.9
|Rebounds
|34.5
|265th
|41st
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|184th
|45th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|6.6
|262nd
|114th
|14.6
|Assists
|10.7
|336th
|295th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|10.7
|92nd
