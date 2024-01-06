The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) are 9.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at First National Bank Arena. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: First National Bank Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas State -9.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points eight times.

The average total in Arkansas State's games this year is 157.1, 6.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Red Wolves have compiled a 9-4-0 record against the spread.

Arkansas State's .692 ATS win percentage (9-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than Old Dominion's .250 mark (3-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas State 8 61.5% 77.9 148.4 79.2 156.2 155.4 Old Dominion 6 50% 70.5 148.4 77.0 156.2 143.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Arkansas State Insights & Trends

Arkansas State won 11 games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Red Wolves score just 0.9 more points per game (77.9) than the Monarchs allow (77.0).

Arkansas State has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when putting up more than 77.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas State 9-4-0 1-0 5-8-0 Old Dominion 3-9-0 1-1 7-5-0

Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion Home/Away Splits

Arkansas State Old Dominion 3-1 Home Record 3-3 1-7 Away Record 0-5 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 5-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 91.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.3 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 2-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.