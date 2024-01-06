Saturday's SEC schedule includes the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4, 0-0 SEC) playing the Auburn Tigers (9-2, 0-0 SEC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Arkansas vs. Auburn Game Information

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Tramon Mark: 16.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Trevon Brazile: 9.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Khalif Battle: 15.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Davonte Davis: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Chandler Lawson: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Johni Broome: 14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Jaylin Williams: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Aden Holloway: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chad Baker: 8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tre Donaldson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Arkansas vs. Auburn Stat Comparison

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG Auburn AVG Auburn Rank
70th 80.3 Points Scored 83.1 37th
282nd 75.3 Points Allowed 66.6 81st
140th 37.5 Rebounds 40.0 57th
282nd 7.8 Off. Rebounds 11.6 28th
246th 6.8 3pt Made 7.5 182nd
283rd 12.0 Assists 18.5 14th
181st 11.8 Turnovers 10.5 77th

