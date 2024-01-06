Saturday's SEC schedule includes the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4, 0-0 SEC) playing the Auburn Tigers (9-2, 0-0 SEC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Arkansas vs. Auburn Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Arkansas Players to Watch

Tramon Mark: 16.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Trevon Brazile: 9.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK Khalif Battle: 15.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Davonte Davis: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Chandler Lawson: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

Auburn Players to Watch

Johni Broome: 14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Jaylin Williams: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Aden Holloway: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Chad Baker: 8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Tre Donaldson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Arkansas vs. Auburn Stat Comparison

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG Auburn AVG Auburn Rank 70th 80.3 Points Scored 83.1 37th 282nd 75.3 Points Allowed 66.6 81st 140th 37.5 Rebounds 40.0 57th 282nd 7.8 Off. Rebounds 11.6 28th 246th 6.8 3pt Made 7.5 182nd 283rd 12.0 Assists 18.5 14th 181st 11.8 Turnovers 10.5 77th

