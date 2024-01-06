The No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) take a six-game win streak into a road matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC), who have won three straight. The Razorbacks are underdogs by just 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 157.5 points.

Arkansas vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -2.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Razorbacks Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas has played four games this season that have gone over 157.5 combined points scored.

Arkansas' matchups this season have a 158.7-point average over/under, 1.2 more points than this game's total.

Arkansas' ATS record is 4-8-0 this season.

Auburn's .455 ATS win percentage (5-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than Arkansas' .333 mark (4-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Arkansas vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 3 27.3% 84.8 167.1 66.7 143.1 149.3 Arkansas 4 33.3% 82.3 167.1 76.4 143.1 149.0

Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Tigers had 10 wins in 19 games against the spread last season in SEC games.

The Razorbacks put up an average of 82.3 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 66.7 the Tigers give up.

When it scores more than 66.7 points, Arkansas is 4-8 against the spread and 9-4 overall.

Arkansas vs. Auburn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 5-6-0 5-6 5-6-0 Arkansas 4-8-0 1-2 10-2-0

Arkansas vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn Arkansas 14-2 Home Record 13-3 4-8 Away Record 2-8 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

