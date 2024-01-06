How to Watch the Blues vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes will host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, January 6, with the Hurricanes victorious in five consecutive games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Hurricanes-Blues game can be seen on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO, so tune in to take in the action.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blues vs Hurricanes Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Blues Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have given up 118 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the league.
- With 106 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the league's 26th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blues have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|37
|16
|25
|41
|22
|31
|54%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|35
|12
|17
|29
|26
|25
|25.6%
|Jordan Kyrou
|37
|9
|18
|27
|23
|22
|33.3%
|Kevin Hayes
|37
|9
|10
|19
|13
|24
|56.9%
|Torey Krug
|37
|1
|16
|17
|22
|18
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have conceded 118 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 15th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 135 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 42 goals over that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|36
|15
|31
|46
|22
|17
|54.2%
|Seth Jarvis
|39
|14
|14
|28
|13
|24
|44.1%
|Martin Necas
|38
|9
|17
|26
|13
|14
|34.7%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|24
|9
|17
|26
|13
|9
|-
|Michael Bunting
|38
|9
|17
|26
|19
|12
|35.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.