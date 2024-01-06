The Carolina Hurricanes will host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, January 6, with the Hurricanes victorious in five consecutive games.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Blues vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have given up 118 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the league.

With 106 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the league's 26th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blues have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 37 16 25 41 22 31 54% Pavel Buchnevich 35 12 17 29 26 25 25.6% Jordan Kyrou 37 9 18 27 23 22 33.3% Kevin Hayes 37 9 10 19 13 24 56.9% Torey Krug 37 1 16 17 22 18 -

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 118 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 15th in NHL action in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 135 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 42 goals over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players