Saturday's NHL matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4) and the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) at PNC Arena sees the Hurricanes as home favorites (-190 moneyline odds to win) against the Blues (+155). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 21 times.

The Hurricanes are 21-14 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Blues have been made the underdog 25 times this season, and upset their opponent 13 times.

Carolina is 10-4 (victorious in 71.4% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

St. Louis has a record of 4-5 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Kevin Hayes 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+140) 1.5 (-128) Brayden Schenn 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-133) Robert Thomas 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (-149)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 5-5 7-3-0 6.2 4.20 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 4.20 2.60 17 45.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 4-6-0 6.5 3.10 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.10 2.90 5 17.9% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 5-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.