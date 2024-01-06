The St. Louis Blues, with Brayden Schenn, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. There are prop bets for Schenn available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brayden Schenn vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schenn Season Stats Insights

Schenn has averaged 17:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -15).

Schenn has scored a goal in a game five times this year over 37 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Schenn has a point in nine of 37 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Schenn has an assist in seven of 37 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Schenn has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Schenn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schenn Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 118 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 37 Games 2 16 Points 0 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.