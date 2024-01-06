Saturday's contest at Flowers Hall has the North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) squaring off against the Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) at 8:15 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 80-69 win, as our model heavily favors North Alabama.

The game has no set line.

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Florence, Alabama Venue: Flowers Hall

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 80, Central Arkansas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: North Alabama (-10.7)

North Alabama (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

North Alabama is 5-7-0 against the spread, while Central Arkansas' ATS record this season is 7-7-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Lions are 5-7-0 and the Bears are 6-8-0. North Alabama is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests, while Central Arkansas has gone 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Other ASUN Predictions

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Bears are being outscored by 4.2 points per game, with a -67 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.9 points per game (257th in college basketball), and allow 76.1 per outing (297th in college basketball).

Central Arkansas ranks 164th in the nation at 37.0 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 38.8 its opponents average.

Central Arkansas connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) at a 34.1% rate (157th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 its opponents make, shooting 36.2% from deep.

Central Arkansas forces 12.8 turnovers per game (120th in college basketball) while committing 13.4 (306th in college basketball).

