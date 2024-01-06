The North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Flowers Hall. It will air at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

The Bears' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Central Arkansas is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Bears are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 228th.

The Bears average only 3.2 fewer points per game (71.9) than the Lions allow (75.1).

Central Arkansas has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 75.1 points.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Central Arkansas is averaging 14.2 more points per game at home (79.9) than on the road (65.7).

The Bears are allowing fewer points at home (66.7 per game) than on the road (83.3).

Central Arkansas drains more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (8.0). It has the same 3-point percentage at home and away (34.1%).

