The North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Flowers Hall. It will air at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET
  • Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
Central Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Bears' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • Central Arkansas is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 228th.
  • The Bears average only 3.2 fewer points per game (71.9) than the Lions allow (75.1).
  • Central Arkansas has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 75.1 points.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Central Arkansas is averaging 14.2 more points per game at home (79.9) than on the road (65.7).
  • The Bears are allowing fewer points at home (66.7 per game) than on the road (83.3).
  • Central Arkansas drains more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (8.0). It has the same 3-point percentage at home and away (34.1%).

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 @ Oklahoma L 88-72 Lloyd Noble Center
12/30/2023 @ Missouri L 92-59 Mizzou Arena
1/3/2024 Champion Christian W 120-54 Farris Center
1/6/2024 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall
1/11/2024 Eastern Kentucky - Farris Center
1/13/2024 Bellarmine - Farris Center

