How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Flowers Hall. It will air at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.
Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Central Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Bears' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- Central Arkansas is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Bears are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 228th.
- The Bears average only 3.2 fewer points per game (71.9) than the Lions allow (75.1).
- Central Arkansas has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 75.1 points.
Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Central Arkansas is averaging 14.2 more points per game at home (79.9) than on the road (65.7).
- The Bears are allowing fewer points at home (66.7 per game) than on the road (83.3).
- Central Arkansas drains more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (8.0). It has the same 3-point percentage at home and away (34.1%).
Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 88-72
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 92-59
|Mizzou Arena
|1/3/2024
|Champion Christian
|W 120-54
|Farris Center
|1/6/2024
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
|1/11/2024
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Farris Center
|1/13/2024
|Bellarmine
|-
|Farris Center
