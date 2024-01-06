The North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Flowers Hall. This game is at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Alabama Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM North Alabama (-10.5) 152.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Alabama (-9.5) 153.5 -590 +410 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Betting Trends

Central Arkansas has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Bears have been an underdog by 10 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

North Alabama has compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Lions' 13 games this season have hit the over.

