Saturday's game features the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-5) and the North Alabama Lions (4-9) facing off at Flowers Hall (on January 6) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-65 win for Central Arkansas.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Sugar Bears claimed a 65-59 victory against Alabama A&M.

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 72, North Alabama 65

Other ASUN Predictions

Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Sugar Bears' best victory this season came against the UT Martin Skyhawks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 226) in our computer rankings. The Sugar Bears brought home the 56-45 win at home on November 14.

Central Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

56-45 at home over UT Martin (No. 226) on November 14

63-58 on the road over Little Rock (No. 227) on December 2

65-59 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 259) on December 29

75-57 at home over Northwestern State (No. 261) on December 20

90-84 on the road over Denver (No. 278) on November 24

Central Arkansas Leaders

Leah Mafua: 11.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

11.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60) Jade Upshaw: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)

11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64) Bree Stephens: 6.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK, 39.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

6.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK, 39.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Randrea Wright: 10.9 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

10.9 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Kinley Fisher: 12.4 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63)

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Sugar Bears' +114 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.7 points per game (155th in college basketball) while allowing 58.9 per outing (80th in college basketball).

At home the Sugar Bears are scoring 71.3 points per game, 5.0 more than they are averaging on the road (66.3).

At home Central Arkansas is conceding 39.8 points per game, 27.7 fewer points than it is on the road (67.5).

