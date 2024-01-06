Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Arkansas Bears (3-10, 0-0 ASUN) meet a fellow ASUN squad, the North Alabama Lions (6-7, 0-0 ASUN), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Flowers Hall. The game will begin at 8:15 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Central Arkansas Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Elias Cato: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tucker Anderson: 14 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ubong Abasi Etim: 5.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Johannes Kirispuu: 7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Jacari Lane: 13.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tim Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josiah Fulcher: 6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison
|North Alabama Rank
|North Alabama AVG
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Central Arkansas Rank
|113th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|69.2
|300th
|264th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|75.6
|291st
|174th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|35.8
|223rd
|230th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|117th
|148th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|8
|137th
|238th
|12.7
|Assists
|13.2
|210th
|181st
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.8
|268th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.