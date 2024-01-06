The North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Flowers Hall. The matchup airs at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 152.5.

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Flowers Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Alabama -10.5 152.5

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Central Arkansas has played six games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 152.5 points.

Central Arkansas has had an average of 147.9 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Central Arkansas has compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread.

Central Arkansas has come away with two wins in the 11 contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

This season, the Bears have been at least a +400 underdog on the moneyline seven times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Central Arkansas has a 20% chance of walking away with the win.

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Alabama 3 25% 76.4 148.3 75.1 151.2 145.9 Central Arkansas 6 42.9% 71.9 148.3 76.1 151.2 150.7

Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Lions had nine wins in 16 games against the spread last season in ASUN play.

The Bears score only 3.2 fewer points per game (71.9) than the Lions allow (75.1).

When it scores more than 75.1 points, Central Arkansas is 2-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Alabama 5-7-0 1-0 5-7-0 Central Arkansas 7-7-0 3-4 6-8-0

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Home/Away Splits

North Alabama Central Arkansas 5-1 Home Record 3-4 1-7 Away Record 1-8 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-4-0 2-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

