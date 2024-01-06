How to Watch G League Basketball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Stockton Kings versus the Windy City Bulls is a game to watch on a Saturday G League slate that includes plenty of thrilling matchups.
Watch your favorite G League team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
G League Basketball Streaming Live Today
Watch Westchester Knicks vs Delaware Blue Coats
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Santa Cruz Warriors vs Cleveland Charge
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Stockton Kings vs Windy City Bulls
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Motor City Cruise vs Texas Legends
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with G League action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.