The Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4, riding a five-game winning streak) host the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) at PNC Arena. The contest on Saturday, January 6 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Blues have put up a 6-4-0 record in their last 10 games. They have totaled 31 goals while allowing 29 in that period. On the power play, 28 opportunities have resulted in five goals (17.9% success rate).

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final result of Hurricanes 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-190)

Hurricanes (-190) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 19-17-1 record this season and are 3-1-4 in games that have gone to overtime.

St. Louis has earned 12 points (6-1-0) in its seven games decided by one goal.

Across the 10 games this season the Blues finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.

When St. Louis has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned eight points (4-5-0 record).

The Blues have scored three or more goals 17 times, earning 28 points from those matchups (14-3-0).

This season, St. Louis has recorded a single power-play goal in eight games and picked up eight points with a record of 4-4-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 9-7-0 (18 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents 19 times this season, and earned 19 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.46 Goals Scored 2.86 26th 13th 3.03 Goals Allowed 3.19 18th 4th 33.3 Shots 30.5 17th 1st 25.7 Shots Allowed 31.8 24th 4th 28.15% Power Play % 11.11% 31st 9th 82.68% Penalty Kill % 79.59% 19th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blues vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.