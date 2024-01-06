Will Jordan Kyrou Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on January 6?
When the St. Louis Blues square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jordan Kyrou light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kyrou stats and insights
- Kyrou has scored in seven of 37 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Kyrou has picked up six assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 118 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kyrou recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|18:51
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|22:50
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|23:18
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|20:12
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|17:28
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|3
|1
|2
|17:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:27
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.