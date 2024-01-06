Jordan Kyrou will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes play on Saturday at PNC Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kyrou are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Kyrou has averaged 18:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Kyrou has scored a goal in a game seven times this season over 37 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Kyrou has a point in 18 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points seven times.

In 15 of 37 games this season, Kyrou has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Kyrou goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Kyrou having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 37 Games 2 27 Points 1 9 Goals 0 18 Assists 1

