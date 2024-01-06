The Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. TCU matchup.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline TCU Moneyline FanDuel Kansas (-9.5) 148.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas vs. TCU Betting Trends

Kansas has covered five times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Jayhawks' 13 games have gone over the point total.

TCU has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Oddsmakers rate Kansas considerably higher (fifth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Jayhawks have experienced the 49th-biggest change this season, dropping from +1000 at the start to +1400.

Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Horned Frogs have had the 32nd-biggest change this season, dropping from +4500 at the start to +6000.

The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

